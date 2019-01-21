Patriots' Sony Michel: Scores two touchdowns
Michel carried 29 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 37-31 overtime win over the Chiefs.
Michel received another full workload and ground out yards through sheer volume, as his longest carry went for just 11 yards. Still, he eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the second straight outing while adding touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters. Michel has been an impact player through two playoff appearances, piling up 242 yards and five touchdowns in a pair of wins. He'll look to continue his outstanding form in the Super Bowl against the Rams.
