Patriots' Sony Michel: Second straight strong effort
Michel rushed 18 times for 98 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for 12 yards in the Patriots' 38-24 win over the Colts on Thursday. He also returned one kickoff for 26 yards.
Michel now has 210 rushing yards over the last two games after a pedestrian start to his career in Weeks 2 and 3. The former Georgia Bulldog has also found the end zone in each of the last pair of contests, with Thursday's 34-yard score with 7:08 remaining putting the final nail in the Colts' coffin by extending the Patriots' lead to 38-17. The 23-year-old seems to have the lead back job firmly in hand and will look to continue his strong stretch of play versus the vulnerable Chiefs defense in a Week 6 showdown.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: First 100-yard game of career in win•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Likely in store for leading role•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Handling lion's share of rushing workload•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Gets 10 carries in NFL debut•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Set to make season debut•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Expected to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Boyd vs, Sanders for Week 5 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel...