Michel rushed 18 times for 98 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for 12 yards in the Patriots' 38-24 win over the Colts on Thursday. He also returned one kickoff for 26 yards.

Michel now has 210 rushing yards over the last two games after a pedestrian start to his career in Weeks 2 and 3. The former Georgia Bulldog has also found the end zone in each of the last pair of contests, with Thursday's 34-yard score with 7:08 remaining putting the final nail in the Colts' coffin by extending the Patriots' lead to 38-17. The 23-year-old seems to have the lead back job firmly in hand and will look to continue his strong stretch of play versus the vulnerable Chiefs defense in a Week 6 showdown.