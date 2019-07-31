Patriots' Sony Michel: Sees 11-on-11 work
Michel took part in 11-on-11 work Wednesday, the first time he's done so in training camp, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Previous reports suggested that the Patriots have been managing Michel's training camp workload, with an eye toward not putting too much strain on his knee. That's a trend that figures to continue as the preseason rolls along, but the fact that Michel took part in 11-on-11 drills Wednesday would seem to confirm that he hasn't had any injury setbacks and any limitations placed on him these days are largely precautionary.
