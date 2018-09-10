Michel (knee) could be in line for a more significant role moving forward in the wake of Jeremy Hill's knee injury, Andrew Callahan of MassLive.com reports.

Hill remained on the ground for multiple minutes after going down Sunday and it would be a surprise if he isn't in store for a lengthy absence. The Patriots -- well known for getting multiple running backs involved nearly every game -- only had Rex Burkhead and James White left on the roster after he'd left the game, but that was only because Michel was cautiously made inactive while he bounces back from a knee injury of his own. However, Michel was able to practice in a limited fashion leading up to Sunday's game, making it seem as if there's a decent chance he'll be cleared to play before this coming Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars. If Michel doesn't get the green light, look for New England to promote Ralph Webb from the practice squad.