Michel will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the left knee injury he suffered in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Michel exited the contest following the first play in the second quarter, when he appeared to twist his knee violently after taking a handoff. The rookie required assistance off the field before being carted off to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after halftime, finishing the day with 22 yards on four carries to go with a 13-yard reception. Given that Michel had previously experienced issues with his left knee during college, there's some justifiable concern that he may be dealing with a significant setback, though Rapoport relays that he's heard some "whispers" that the injury wasn't quite as severe as it appeared. In any case, more clarity on Michel's outlook for future games won't come until the MRI results are revealed, likely at some point before the Patriots' first official practice of Week 8 on Wednesday. If Michel is ultimately ruled out for the Patriots' next contest Monday against the Bills, James White and Kenyon Barner would be the only healthy backs left on the roster, though New England would almost certainly bring aboard another depth option at the position.