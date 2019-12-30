Patriots' Sony Michel: Solid in Week 17 loss
Michel (illness) rushed 18 times for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 27-24 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Michel was a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to an illness, but he toughed it out Sunday and was solid while spearheading the ground attack. The second-year back heads into next weekend's wild-card matchup against the Titans having gained between Sunday's 74 yards and 96 yards over the last three contests. It's also worth noting Michel's late-second-quarter four-yard rushing score was his first touchdown since Week 7, breaking an eight-game drought.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...