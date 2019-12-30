Patriots' Sony Michel: Solid in Week 17 loss

Michel (illness) rushed 18 times for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 27-24 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Michel was a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to an illness, but he toughed it out Sunday and was solid while spearheading the ground attack. The second-year back heads into next weekend's wild-card matchup against the Titans having gained between Sunday's 74 yards and 96 yards over the last three contests. It's also worth noting Michel's late-second-quarter four-yard rushing score was his first touchdown since Week 7, breaking an eight-game drought.