Michel (knee) was spotted riding a stationary bike as the rest of the team warmed up for Thursday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

We'll have to see if he ends up being listed as a limited or non-participant at practice, but it's not especially surprising to see the Patriots manage the practice reps of Michel -- who has logged 43 carries over his last two games -- given that he underwent a knee procedure back in August. The only other running backs on the team's roster are James White and Kenjon Barner, neither of whom are ideally suited to work as every-down options.