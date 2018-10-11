Patriots' Sony Michel: Spotted on stationary bike Thursday
Michel (knee) was spotted riding a stationary bike as the rest of the team warmed up for Thursday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
We'll have to see if he ends up being listed as a limited or non-participant at practice, but it's not especially surprising to see the Patriots manage the practice reps of Michel -- who has logged 43 carries over his last two games -- given that he underwent a knee procedure back in August. The only other running backs on the team's roster are James White and Kenjon Barner, neither of whom are ideally suited to work as every-down options.
