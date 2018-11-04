Patriots' Sony Michel: Status remains murky for Week 9
Michel (knee) will go through a pregame warmup Sunday before his status is decided for the Patriots' game against the Packers, but the team is concerned about his availability, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The same applies to tight end Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle), potentially leaving the Patriots without two of their top playmakers in the Sunday night matchup. Given the contest's 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff, fantasy owners would likely be left with few alternatives at their disposal in the event Michel is ultimately inactive for the second straight contest. In that scenario, the Patriots would likely turn to wideout Cordarrelle Patterson and James White to handle most of the running duties, as was the case in the team's Week 8 win over the Bills.
