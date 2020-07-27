Michel (foot) may not receive clearance to practice by the time the Patriots are first eligible to do so Aug. 12, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports

Michel remains in recovery mode from May foot surgery, which was undertaken to mitigate lingering discomfort. The maintenance-based procedure has left him with at least a two-month rehabilitation and seemingly longer, if Howe's report is to be believed. Per the terms of the amended collective bargaining agreement, teams can begin to practice Aug. 12, with a start date of Aug. 17 for padded sessions. Once he's able to get back on the field, Michel will look to fend off Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead for early down work in the Patriots offense.