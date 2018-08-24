Patriots' Sony Michel: Still bouncing back from knee procedure
Jeff Howe of The Athletic Boston suggests that Michel's ongoing recovery from a knee procedure "might make a dent into his regular season."
The 31st overall pick in April's NFL Draft had fluid drained from his knee earlier this month due to a meniscus issue. While it's not viewed as a long-term concern for the rookie rusher, the Patriots are not inclined to rush Michel back. With that in mind, it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to roll in Week 1, and if so, how heavily he might be used. Uncertainly over Michel's early-season status has impacted his ADP/auction value, but with the long-term in mind Howe indicates that "the reviews behind the scenes are that Michel is going to be special with the ball in his hands, at least once he fully grasps the offense." Until then, Rex Burkhead (knee) could see a high profile in the team's attack, with Jeremy Hill the top candidate to stick around as the Patriots' "big back."
