Michel rushed 16 times for 76 yards and caught all three of his targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Jets.

Michel worked as the lead back in the season finale, as no other Patriots running back got a carry. He came into this one with just four catches all season but took advantage of his chance to shine as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, highlighted by a 31-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Michel finishes the season with 79 carries for 449 yards and one rushing touchdown. The 2018 first-round pick is likely to be part of a backfield committee next season, but this is a promising finish to a campaign that was largely derailed by a slow start and a midseason quadriceps injury.