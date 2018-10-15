Patriots' Sony Michel: Strong run continues
Michel (knee) toted the rock 24 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs.
Michel didn't appear to be limited by his nagging knee injury, dominating the backfield touches (24 of 35 non-QB rushes) in an impressive team rushing display. The rookie hit paydirt for the third consecutive week, averaging 22.3 carries and 105.3 yards over that span. The Patriots are notorious for rotating their backfield touches, but Michel has clearly emerged as Bill Belichick's primary early-down and goal-line rusher. The 23-year-old should be heavily involved again to help mitigate an aggresive Chicago pass rush in Week 7.
