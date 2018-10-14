Patriots' Sony Michel: Suits up Sunday night
Michel (knee) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.
As long as he avoids any in-game setbacks, Michel, who has carried 43 times for 210 yards and two TDs over his last two outings, is in line to continue to lead the New England rushing attack in Week 6. Meanwhile, change-of-pace ace James White will likely to make his mark as a pass catcher Sunday and Kenjon Barner is available in a reserve capacity.
