Patriots' Sony Michel: Suits up Sunday
Michel (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
In his return from a two-game absence, Michel is poised to reclaim his duties as the Patriots' lead back, while James White will continue to maintain PPR utility thanks to his strong pass-catching ability. Meanwhile, Cordarrelle Patterson - who helped filled in for Michel over the last couple of weeks - will resume his normal reserve wideout/return duties Sunday, so long as Michel avoids any in-game setbacks.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Traveling with team•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Listed as questionable for Week 10•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Limited during walk-through session•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Expected back for Week 11•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10