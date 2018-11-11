Michel (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

In his return from a two-game absence, Michel is poised to reclaim his duties as the Patriots' lead back, while James White will continue to maintain PPR utility thanks to his strong pass-catching ability. Meanwhile, Cordarrelle Patterson - who helped filled in for Michel over the last couple of weeks - will resume his normal reserve wideout/return duties Sunday, so long as Michel avoids any in-game setbacks.

