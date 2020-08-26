Michel (foot) is no longer on the PUP list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Michel was spotted in uniform before Wednesday's practice, and we now have confirmation he's participating, albeit to an unknown extent. Coming back from May foot surgery, he'll have about two and a half weeks to ramp up before the Patriots host the Dolphins in their Sept. 13 season opener. Damien Harris reportedly has built up a strong case for an expanded role in his second pro season, but it won't come as any big surprise if Michel gets another shot at operating as the Pats' lead runner. We're sure to see plenty of updates and rumors coming out of New England over the next couple weeks.