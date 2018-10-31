Patriots' Sony Michel: Takes part in practice
Michel (knee) took part in Wednesday's practice, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.
It sounds like the practice was just a walk-through session without any pads, but Michel's involvement is at least a minor step in the right direction to kick off Week 9. Michel was previously listed as a limited participant in the Patriots' most recent practice Saturday before being downgraded from doubtful to out for Monday's eventual win over Buffalo. The Patriots seem to have some hope the rookie can return from his MCL injury to suit up against the Packers this weekend. Another update will be available once the team releases its initial injury report of the week later Wednesday.
