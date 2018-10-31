Michel (knee) took part in Wednesday's light practice, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.

It sounds like the practice was just a walkthrough without any pads, but this is at least a minor step in the right direction to kick off Week 9. Michel was previously listed as a limited participant in Saturday's practice before being downgraded from 'doubtful' to 'out' for Monday's eventual win over Buffalo. The Patriots seem to have some hope the rookie can return from his MCL injury for Sunday's matchup with the Packers. Another update will be available once the team releases its Wednesday injury report.

