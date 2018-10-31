Patriots' Sony Michel: Takes part in walkthrough
Michel (knee) took part in Wednesday's light practice, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.
It sounds like the practice was just a walkthrough without any pads, but this is at least a minor step in the right direction to kick off Week 9. Michel was previously listed as a limited participant in Saturday's practice before being downgraded from 'doubtful' to 'out' for Monday's eventual win over Buffalo. The Patriots seem to have some hope the rookie can return from his MCL injury for Sunday's matchup with the Packers. Another update will be available once the team releases its Wednesday injury report.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...