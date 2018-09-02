Michel (knee) and Rex Burkhead (knee) are both going through position drills at Sunday's practice, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journals reports.

Michel was unavailable throughout most of August but did manage limited practice participation Monday and Tuesday. He'll likely need at least one day of full participation during the upcoming week in order to be cleared for the season opener against Houston. The Patriots' decision to cut all three of Brandon Bolden, Mike Gillislee and Ralph Webb suggests they have some level of confidence that Michel and/or Burkhead will be ready for Week 1.