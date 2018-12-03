Patriots' Sony Michel: Totals 70 scrimmage yards
Michel carried 17 times for 63 yards and caught one pass for another seven yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings.
Michel received his second-highest number of carries since Week 6, but he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry against a tough Minnesota front. He was an afterthought once again in the passing game, watching as James White hauled in seven passes for 92 yards. Given the multitude of skill players on the roster and his lack of big plays this season, Michel is particularly reliant on red zone usage for fantasy production. He'll hope to do more with his touches next Sunday against the Dolphins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...