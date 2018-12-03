Michel carried 17 times for 63 yards and caught one pass for another seven yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings.

Michel received his second-highest number of carries since Week 6, but he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry against a tough Minnesota front. He was an afterthought once again in the passing game, watching as James White hauled in seven passes for 92 yards. Given the multitude of skill players on the roster and his lack of big plays this season, Michel is particularly reliant on red zone usage for fantasy production. He'll hope to do more with his touches next Sunday against the Dolphins.