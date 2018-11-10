Michel (knee) will travel with the team to Tennessee, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

That's even more evidence that Michel -- who is currently listed as questionable for the Week 10 contest against the Titans -- will suit up. The rookie running back did manage to practice all week on a limited basis so it's not exactly a surprise to see him travel with the team, but a Week 11 bye could mean the Patriots will be cautious with their running back. Check back closer to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff for official confirmation, but in the event Michel is active, Cordarrelle Patterson's fantasy value figures to take a dip after he carried the ball 21 times in the past two weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories