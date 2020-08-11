The Patriots' signing of Lamar Miller may be related to uncertainty regarding Michel (foot) being ready for Week 1, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

The foot surgery Michel had in May initially was said to be minor, but it's now fair to question that sentiment as he lingers on the PUP list through the second week of team activities. The Patriots are scheduled to begin practicing Wednesday, and Michel won't be able to join his teammates until/unless he's activated from the list. In addition to Miller, the Patriots have James White, Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead as solid options to take backfield reps with the first-team offense.