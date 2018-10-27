Michel (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Bills, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Michel was a limited practice participant Saturday for the first time this week after getting carted off the field last Sunday with a left MCL injury. The 23-year-old has thankfully avoided structural damage and shouldn't face an extended absence, but his odds of playing Monday at Buffalo have been slim from the start. James White and Kenjon Barner should handle backfield duties for the Patriots, assuming Michel is ultimately ruled out.