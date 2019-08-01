Michel, who saw increased work at practice for the second straight day Thursday, is "moving well," per Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald.

Given Michel's past injury log, in particular related to his knee, it's understandable that the Patriots are inclined to manage his practice/preseason reps. That said, Michel's on-field activity of late suggests that the second-year back has not dealt with any recent injury setbacks and thus appears poised to head a deep New England backfield that also includes pass-catching ace James White, versatile Rex Burkhead and rookie Damien Harris, who's been touted as a strong between-the-tackles runner.