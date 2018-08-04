Michel has been nursing a minor knee injury since Wednesday's practice that is expected to keep him sidelined for the preseason and possibly the start of the regular season, Jeff Howe of The Athletic Boston reports.

Michel is still expected to be a regular contributor this season, but this knee injury figures to slow down his development. The first-rounder was projected to be involved right away on offense, but now the Patriots may be forced to work him into the swing of things once his health allows it. For the immediate future this figures to increase James White, Rex Burkhead, and Mike Gillisle's value early on should Michel ultimately miss some time. Jeremy Hill and Brandon Bolden could also work their way in the mix. Expect an update on Michel's timeline for recovery once the Patriots provide more clarity on the situation.