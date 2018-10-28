Patriots' Sony Michel: Won't play Monday
Michel (knee) was downgraded from doubtful to out for Monday's game against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPNreports.
Michel's only practice of the week came in a limited session Saturday as there was never much optimism of his availability for Monday. The 23-year-old sustained the apparent MCL injury last week against the Bears but thankfully avoided any major structural damage. Hopefully the rookie running back can showcase more in practice next week and increase his odds of playing Week 9 against the Packers.
