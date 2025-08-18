Patriots EVP of player personnel Eliot Wolf said Monday that Diggs (knee) is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a torn ACL, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Diggs has been a consistent participant in practice throughout training camp, but the Patriots haven't allowed him to suit up for either of the team's first two preseason exhibitions. However, everything out of New England this summer has been positive regarding Diggs' recovery from the knee injury he sustained in Week 8 last season. He avoided the active/PUP list to begin camp, and there's been no indication thus far that Diggs won't be available for Week 1 against the Raiders in a little less than three weeks.