Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (chest) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Following back-to-back limited sessions, Diggs has one more chance to upgrade to full participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If that doesn't occur, the wideout figures to head into the weekend with an injury designation, but so far there's no been indication that Diggs' Week 7 availability is in danger.
