Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Cleared for practice
Diggs (knee) is cleared to practice Wednesday for the start of training camp, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Coming back from an ACL tear in Week 8 last season, Diggs wasn't named on New England's list of PUP players ahead of training camp. He was a limited participant in spring practices and may also have some limitations for the start of camp, but it's still a good sign that the team thinks he's ready to practice so soon. Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract in March, with just 24.1 percent of the money guaranteed at signing ($16.6 million) and minimal commitment beyond 2025.
