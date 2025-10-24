default-cbs-image
Diggs (chest) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing fully Friday.

Diggs was limited Wednesday and Thursday as he continues to manage a chest issue, but the wideout's full participation in Friday's session clears the way for him to maintain his key pass-catching role in New England's offense. Through seven games thus far this season, Diggs leads his team in targets (44), catches (39) and receiving yards (456), a pace that keeps him on the fantasy lineup radar Week 8.

