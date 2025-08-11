On Monday, Coach Mike Vrabel didn't offer any specifics on why Diggs (knee) sat out Friday's preseason opener against the Commanders, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

In a game in which the Patriots played the bulk of their healthy starters, Diggs was present on the sideline, but didn't suit up during warmups or on the bench. When asked if Diggs' inactivity Friday was health-related, Vrabel limited his response to "coach's decision." The veteran wideout, who is bouncing back from a torn ACL that he suffered last October, has been a full practice participant for most of the summer, though he did miss the first half of Wednesday's joint practice with Washington for unspecified reasons. On the topic of Diggs' injury recovery, wide receivers coach Todd Downing noted Monday, "I think where he's at in his process right now is where we want him to be," while adding "I think he'll stay on the trajectory we expect him to be on." Though the signs continue to point toward Diggs being able to contribute early on this season, until he takes game reps, or the Patriots otherwise confirm his Week 1 status, we won't take that for granted.