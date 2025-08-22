Diggs (knee) didn't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants.

Diggs, who continues to bounce back from a torn ACL that he suffered last October, has been a regular practice participant since avoiding the active/PUP list to begin training camp, but the veteran wideout didn't see any action in either of the Patriots' three exhibition contests this month. While the signs continue to point toward Diggs being able to make a mark early on this season, until or unless the team confirms his Week 1 availability, his status will be worth monitoring ahead of New England's Sept. 7 opener against the Raiders.