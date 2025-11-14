Diggs secured nine of 11 targets for 105 yards in the Patriots' 27-14 win over the Jets on Thursday night.

Diggs led the Patriots across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, posting his third 100-yard game of a resurgent season in the process. The veteran wideout recorded a pair of catches of 20-plus yards as well, and his reception tally was his second highest of the campaign. Diggs seemed to benefit from the absence of Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) on Thursday, but the former's target volume could take at least a slight hit if the latter is able to return for a favorable Week 12 home matchup against the Bengals.