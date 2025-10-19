Diggs (chest), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Diggs turned in limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant Friday, so it's been expected that he would be available Week 7. While the Patriots may not officially confirm Diggs' status until roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, fantasy managers can consider the veteran wideout to be trending in the right direction. He had put up back-to-back 100-plus yard performances before falling back down to earth Week 6 versus the Saints, a 25-19 win in which Diggs secured all three of his targets for just 28 yards.