Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Explodes for 138 yards on SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs recorded nine receptions on 10 targets for 138 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Ravens.
Diggs ended his recent dry spell with his fourth 100-plus yard game of the season. The veteran receiver nearly doubled his entire production (72 yards, zero TDs) from his last three contests combined with Sunday's monster output. Diggs upped his season receiving line to 76-869-3, putting him in a realistic position to record his first 1,000-yard season since he was a member of the Bills in 2023. The wideout's next opportunity to work on that achievement will come in a road tilt against the Jets next Sunday.
