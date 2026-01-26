Diggs recorded five receptions on six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

Diggs was the only Patriots' pass catcher to record more than two receptions, though he was outpaced in yardage by Mack Hollins. As his stat line implies, Diggs was used only in short areas of the field, with his longest reception going for just six yards. While he retains a key role in the offense, Kayshon Boutte and Hollins have posted better fantasy performances in New England's last two games. Nevertheless, Diggs will be crucial for the team's chances of winning the Super Bowl in two weeks.