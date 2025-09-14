Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Five targets tie for team lead
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs caught four of five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins.
Diggs tied Rhamondre Stevenson for the team lead in targets but finished third on the Patriots in receiving yards behind Stevenson (88) and Austin Hooper (38). Drake Maye spread the ball out to nine different receivers, and New England's pair of touchdowns through the air went to Mack Hollins and Kayshon Boutte. Diggs is the top option in New England's wide receiver room, but that role doesn't always command significant volume in a Patriots offense predicated on runs and quick passes. Diggs could see a lot of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in Week 3 against the Steelers, which will make it difficult for the veteran wide receiver to pick up the pace.
