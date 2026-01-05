Diggs caught all three of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Dolphins.

Diggs finished second on the team in receiving Sunday, trailing only Hunter Henry, who secured all five of his targets for 56 yards. Diggs wraps up the regular season having appeared in all 17 games, while securing 85 of 102 targets for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. New England will host the Chargers for a wild-card playoff matchup next weekend in what will be a difficult on-paper spot for Diggs.