Through the Patriots' first eight practices in training camp, Evan Lazar of the team's official site notes that Diggs (knee) "is a cut above at the receiver position due to his separation quickness, efficient movements and ability to win at the catch point with magnet hands."

Diggs is bouncing back from an ACL tear he suffered Week 8 of last season, but with no reported limitations in training camp, and plenty of positive reviews on his on-field performance, the arrow is pointing up with regard to his chances of making an impact out of the gate this season. It remains to be seen what the team's plans are for the wideout in terms of his participation (or lack thereof) during the Patriots' upcoming preseason slate, but if Diggs is cleared for game action in that span, any lingering concerns that fantasy observers might still have at this point about the soundness of his knee should be erased.