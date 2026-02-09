Diggs recorded three catches on three targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl 60.

The Patriots couldn't sustain offense for the majority of the game and were playing with desperation by the time they were able to move the ball down the field late in the fourth quarter. That led to a very quiet game for Diggs, particularly considering that 26 of his 37 yards came on a reception with 2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter and with the Patriots down three scores. Though Diggs failed to surpass 40 receiving yards in any of New England's postseason games, he still managed 1,013 yards across 17 regular-season contests and remains a solid possession receiver. He remains under contract with New England and is very likely to be one of Drake Maye's top targets once again in 2026.