Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Just three grabs Sunday
Diggs caught all three of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 25-19 win over the Saints.
The veteran wideout wasn't able to follow up on his revenge game against the Bills last week, as Drake Maye instead looked for Kayshon Boutte (5-93-2 on five targets) and DeMario Douglas (3-71-1 on four targets) with his downfield throws Sunday. Diggs still has a respectable 32 catches for 387 yards on 37 targets through six games, but he's still looking for his first TD of 2025. Diggs will try to hit paydirt in Week 7 against the Titans.
