Diggs caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals.

Quarterback Drake Maye focused most of his attention on veteran tight end Hunter Henry, who erupted for a 7-115-1 line on 10 targets, while Diggs' two catches actually tied for the team lead among Patriots' wideouts. The three targets also tied for his season low, but Diggs has still caught multiple passes in every game this season, en route a 61-679-3 line on 75 targets through 12 contests. He'll look to bounce back in Week 13 against the Giants.