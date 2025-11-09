Diggs brought in five of eight targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

It was a prototypical stat line for Diggs, who did a lot of the dirty work in the short and medium passing windows as customary. The veteran wideout also recorded a touchdown for a third consecutive game on the final play of the first half, recording a nifty one-yard scoring grab in close quarters. Diggs' yardage total was also his second highest of the last five games, and he should continue filling a key role in Thursday night's divisional battle versus the Jets.