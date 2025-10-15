Diggs (chest) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Diggs was on the field for 59 percent of the Patriots' snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 25-19 win over the Saints, while catching all three of his targets for 28 yards, which represented a dip in production for him after back-to-back 100-plus yard efforts in Weeks 4 and 5. So far there's nothing to suggest that Diggs' availability for this weekend's game against the Titans is in any danger, but his status should be monitored nonetheless, given his 'limited' listing Wednesday.