Diggs (non injury-related/rest) was limited at practice Friday, but he doesn't carry a designation ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the league is reviewing an alleged Dec. 2 incident that led to Diggs facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault. According to Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com, while the matter is under review as a potential violation of the league's personal conduct policy, the wideout is eligible to play, though it's possible Diggs' status could change as the legal process unfolds. As Week 18 approaches, Diggs leads the Patriots with 82 catches (on 99 targets) for 970 yards and four TDs in 16 regular-season contests.