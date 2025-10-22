Diggs (chest) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Diggs, who approached Week 7 action with a 'questionable' designation, ended up being on the field for 54 percent of the Patriots' snaps on offense in the team's 31-13 win over the Titans this past Sunday, a game in which the veteran wideout hauled in all seven of his targets for 69 yards. With no reported setbacks in that contest, chances are Diggs' listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.