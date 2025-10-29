Diggs (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Diggs, who has suited up for all eight of the Patriots' regular season games thus far, had been managing a chest issue, but now the wideout is listed as having been limited Wednesday by an ankle injury. So far there's nothing to suggest that Diggs -- who leads the team with 42 catches -- is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Falcons, but his status is worth monitoring and confirming later this week, nonetheless.