Diggs (knee) had the first catch of training camp from QB Drake Maye on Wednesday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

It remains to be seen if Diggs will have limitations once the Patriots ramp up the intensity of practices and do contact work. For now, he seems to be ahead of the typical timeline for his injury, avoiding the PUP list at the start of training camp less than nine months after suffering an ACL tear. Diggs' participation in the first camp practice puts him on track to play Week 1 for his new team.