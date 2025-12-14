Diggs caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Bills.

Diggs set season highs with 10 catches for 146 yards in his Week 5 return to Buffalo, but he couldn't muster much in the rematch 10 weeks later. He has faded down the stretch with 26 or fewer receiving yards in each of the past three games. The Patriots have relied primarily on the running game with the weather getting colder, and that game plan may not change in Week 16 at Baltimore.