Diggs hauled in 10 of 12 targets for 146 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills.

Diggs saved his best performance of the season to date for the bright lights of Sunday Night Football in a win over one of his former clubs no less. The 31-year-old star wideout cracked the century mark in receiving yards for the second consecutive week after totaling just 112 yards over his first three appearances with New England. A lack of touchdowns lingers as the only flaw in Diggs' 2025 fantasy resume, but his recent game log proves that he still can produce at an elite level. Diggs should be treated as a WR1 in fantasy when the Patriots visit the Saints next Sunday.