Diggs (knee) wasn't in uniform for Saturday's preseason contest against the Vikings, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Diggs also sat out the Patriots' preseason opener against the Commanders, which means that Aug. 21 against the Giants will be the wideout's last chance to log game reps ahead of the regular season. Diggs, who is bouncing back from a torn ACL that he suffered last October, avoided the PUP list to begin training camp and has "been out here almost every day," coach Mike Vrabel noted Thursday, however, unless Diggs sees action versus New York next week, or the Patriots elect to confirm his status for the team's opener, Diggs' status will remain worth monitoring.